'They are harassing people': Mamata Banerjee reacts after relative stopped from boarding flight

Mamata Banerjee stated that Rujira Banerjee had followed the Supreme Court directive of informing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before leaving Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the treatment meted out on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira who was detained at the Kolkata airport.

Rujira is currently under investigation for her involvement in a coal case and was stopped from boarding an international flight by an agency on Monday. Banerjee stated that she had followed the Supreme Court directive of informing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before leaving Kolkata.

"It is unfortunate what the ED and CBI are doing. They are harassing people. Abhishek Banerjee's mother-in-law is unwell, and hence her wife was traveling to meet her mother. The Supreme Court had said that if she were to leave the city, she could inform the ED and do so, which she did well in advance. But summoning her at the airport itself, is nothing but harassment," Mamata Banerjee told NDTV.

The Trinamool Congress felt that the central government had been affected by the launch of the "Trinamoole Nabo Jowar" campaign and was looking out for ways to harass the opposition.

"You have seen that ever since our Trinamoole Nabo Jowar yatra began, the Opposition party wants to obstruct it and are looking out for ways to harass us and ensure that I am mentally puzzled. I would tell them that there is no use doing this," Mr Banerjee said.

"I will not bow down my head even if ED arrests my wife, my children, or me. With all due respect to the chair of the Prime Minister, I wish to remind him that he is almost twice my age. Your political experience might be the same as my age. Yet, you are not able to fight me politically in the people's court," he added.

Allegations are baseless- BJP

The BJP responded to Banerjee's reaction by stating that the allegations against them were "baseless".

"The BJP has nothing to do with the CBI or ED. The allegations are baseless. If they have any complaints, they can always move court," party leader Rahul Sinha said.