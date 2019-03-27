App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee promises probe into demonetisation, to bring back Planning Commission

Releasing the party's manifesto, Banerjee said the 100 days' work scheme would be increased to 200 days and the wages would also be doubled under it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday promised to conduct an investigation into demonetisation and revive the Planning Commission if the opposition alliance comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Releasing the party's manifesto, Banerjee said the 100 days' work scheme would be increased to 200 days and the wages would also be doubled under it.

"We would conduct a probe into the decision of demonetisation and bring back the Planning Commission. The NITI Aayog is of no use," she said.

"We would review the present GST. If it is really helping people, we would keep it," she said.

Banerjee took exception to appointment of former BSF director general K K Sharma as special police observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand during the Lok Sabha elections.

"How can a retired police officer look after the deployment of serving police personnel? During his tenure as the DG, he has attended an RSS program and that too in uniform," she said.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #demonetisation #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Trinamool Congress #west bengal

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

No Relief for Disqualified Congress MLA, Gujarat HC Refuses to Stay Ta ...

Woman with Two Wombs Gives Birth to Twins Nearly a Month After Deliver ...

Justin Bieber Says Family and Health More Important, Puts Music on Hol ...

Smoking Not Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

'Tilting at Windmills’: Pakistan Quotes Don Quixote After India’s ...

Pakistan Tries to Cool Row Over PM Imran Khan's Comments on Afghanista ...

Avengers Endgame Star Paul 'Ant-Man' Rudd Reveals His Secret of Stayin ...

Hearing Loss Before 50 May Raise Drug Abuse Risk

Donald Trump Says Mueller Report Summary Couldn't Have Been Better

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.