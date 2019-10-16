App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee pays visit to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's home

The chief minister who was accompanied by senior officials also exchanged pleasantries with Nirmala Banerjee, Abhijit's mother.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 16 paid a visit to Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's house in South Kolkata and congratulated her mother on her son's success.

The chief minister who was accompanied by senior officials also exchanged pleasantries with Nirmala Banerjee, Abhijit's mother.

Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American, has jointly won the Nobel prize in economics along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. He bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

West Bengal government is also planning to organise a grand felicitation for the Nobel laureate, senior minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

Abhijit Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in the city on the night of October 22.

The chief minister on October 14 in a tweet had congratulated Abhijit.

"Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Banerjee is an alumnus of South Point School in the city and Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BSC degree in economics in 1981. He received his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University.

Banerjee, 58, is currently the Ford Foundation international professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #India

