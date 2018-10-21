Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to freedom fighters on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Sarkar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the formation of the 'Azad Hind Sarkar' under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"My heartfelt tribute to all the brave soldiers of INA (Indian National Army) who fought for India's freedom under the leadership of Netaji. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted.

Bose had announced the formation of the country's first independent government - the Azad Hind government - on October 21, 1943.

The INA, which was formed by nationalists in alliance with Imperial Japan in 1942, collapsed the same year due to differences among its leaders. It was revived by Netaji the year after.