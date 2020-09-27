172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mamata-banerjee-not-covid-19-is-bigger-enemy-for-bjp-workers-says-new-national-secretary-from-west-bengal-5892071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee, not COVID-19, is bigger enemy for BJP workers, says new national secretary from West Bengal

Anupam Hazra also reportedly said that if he gets infected, he will ‘hug’ Mamata Banerjee

Moneycontrol News

Bharatiya Janata Party's new National Secretary from West Bengal, Anupam Hazra, has quoted controversy with his statements a day after taking charge when he said that the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is bigger threat to BJP workers than COVID-19.

"Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than COVID-19. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee," Hazra said, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Hazra, according to the report, was interacting with the media at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district when he made the remarks. 

According to the newspaper, Hazra and a large number of BJP workers were not wearing masks, or following social distancing norms.

Hazra also reportedly said if he gets infected, he will 'hug' Banerjee. "I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I get infected. She treated victims of the disease in a pathetic manner. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that," Hazra said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Responding to the remark, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that "only insane and immature people make such statements. Any sane person who hears Hazra will understand what kind of a person he is."

After the reshuffle within the BJP on September 26, Hazra replaced former BJP state chief Rahul Sinha, who expressed his disappointment in a video message uploaded on Twitter on September 26.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

