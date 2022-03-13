English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mamata Banerjee names Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo as TMC candidates for bypolls

    Sinha is the TMC candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by-election and Supriyo has been fielded from the Ballygunge assembly segment

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    Former union minister and actor Shatrughan Sinha will be the Trinamool Congress’s candidate for the byelection to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said on March 13.

    Along with Shatrughan Sinha, the Trinamool Congress chief also announced the candidature of Babul Supriyo, another former union minister who left the BJP for the TMC late last year, for the Ballygunge assembly by-election.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on March 12 said that by-election to the Ballygunge assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats, both in West Bengal, would be held on April 12.

    Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North will also hold bypolls the same day. Counting of the votes would be done April 16.

    The Asansol seat fell vacant after sitting MP Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha last year citing differences with the BJP. His move came a few days after the TMC swept to power in the state for the third time, defeating the BJP that launched a high-decibel campaign but fell way short.

    The byelection in Ballygunge had to be called after MLA Subrata Mukherjee, who was also a minister, died on November 4 after a brief illness.

    Sinha’s candidature also officially marks his entry into the Trinamool Congress. The actor had joined the Congress in 2019 after the BJP denied him the ticket from Bihar’s Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which he had represented for 10 years. He fought the 2019 election as the Congress candidate but lost to BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Babul Supriyo #Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress #Shatrughan Sinha #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    first published: Mar 13, 2022 01:33 pm
