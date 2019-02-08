App
India
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee govt defamed bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming it had defamed the soil of West Bengal and rendered its people helpless.

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Modi said it was an "extortionist syndicate" and not 'Didi', as Banerjee is fondly called, that was running the state.

"Those who got power in Bengal in the name of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' after unseating the Left have also adopted the culture of violence. They have defamed the soil of Bengal and rendered its people helpless," Modi said attacking TMC government.

Assailing Banerjee for the sit-in she staged against the attempted questioning of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case, the prime minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people.

"This chowkidar will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scams nor those protecting them," he asserted.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 05:15 pm

