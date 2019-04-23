Mamata Banerjee dreaming of becoming PM, would have bought the post if it was up for auction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 mocked Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for dreaming of becoming the PM and said she would have bought the post with the money looted from chit fund scams had it been up for auction.

The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said "It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes".

The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming prime minister and had this position been up for auction both she and the Congress would have bought it with the money looted by them.

Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.

"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said.

Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen". Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the Election Commission is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.