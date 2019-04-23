App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee dreaming of becoming PM, would have bought the post if it was up for auction: PM Modi

The country needs a government with 'vision and not division', Modi said 'It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 mocked Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for dreaming of becoming the PM and said she would have bought the post with the money looted from chit fund scams had it been up for auction.

The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said "It was with the power of your vote that the army could conduct surgical strikes".

The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming prime minister and had this position been up for auction both she and the Congress would have bought it with the money looted by them.

Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the chief minister of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.

related news

"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said.

Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal model of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen". Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the Election Commission is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #Politics #Trinamool Congress

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

As Polls Wrap Up in Karnataka, Congress MLA Jolts Coalition With Resig ...

Deepika Singh Showers Love on Husband Rohit Raj Goyal in a Romantic In ...

Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to B ...

Indian Battle Ships Take Part in Chinese Navy's Biggest Fleet Review, ...

Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena

TMC 'Goons' Hack Congress Worker to Death Outside Bengal Booth, 2 Inju ...

Floods, Mudslides Kill 23 in South Africa; Rescue Operations Underway

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam wil ...

Donald Trump to Make State Visit to UK in June on Queen Elizabeth's In ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial indepen ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.