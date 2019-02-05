App
Feb 05, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: WB CM claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting police chief

Live updates of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest over CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam.

highlights

  • Feb 05, 01:18 PM (IST)
  • Feb 05, 12:41 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.

  • Feb 05, 12:17 PM (IST)

    Ruckus continues in the Lok Sabha over the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.

  • Feb 05, 12:06 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. Ruckus continues.

  • Feb 05, 11:50 AM (IST)
  • Feb 05, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee refuses to react to Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s blog post saying, “He is not the finance minister anymore.”

    Here's what Jaitley had said in his blog post

  • Feb 05, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm, respectively amid ruckus.

  • Feb 05, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Let me talk to my leaders. I don’t go alone, we don’t go alone. N Chandrababu Naidu is coming. Will consult him. Will consult Naveen Patnaik also because he gave his support. We respect each other: Banerjee on when the dharna will be called off

  • Feb 05, 11:08 AM (IST)

    No one is the big boss of this country. Democracy is the big boss of this country. I am not pleading for Rajeev Kumar. I am pleading for millions of people of this country: Banerjee to reporters

  • Feb 05, 11:07 AM (IST)

    We really welcome the [Supreme Court’s] verdict. It is absolutely correct. Our case is very strong. We never said we will not cooperate. This is political vendetta: Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 05, 11:05 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: WB CM Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief

  • Feb 05, 11:03 AM (IST)

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking to reporters on SC’s order. Mamata Banerjee says, “It’s a moral victory.”

  • Feb 05, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has issued notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner, the DGP and the West Bengal government on contempt plea.

  • Feb 05, 11:01 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sarada chit fund scam case. No coercive action will be taken against Kumar, the court has said.

    The top court will take up the contempt of court plea of February 20.

  • Feb 05, 10:57 AM (IST)

    We will direct the Police Commissioner (Rajeev Kumar) to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later: CJI's observation

  • Feb 05, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, has told the CJI’s bench: It is an attempt to harass and humiliate Rajeev Kumar. There is no fir against Kumar. He received three notices in the last four years. After July 23, 2018, he was sent a notice only on December 4, 2018.

  • Feb 05, 10:50 AM (IST)

    CJI has said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will have to appear before the CBI, according to News18. The hearing is still on.

  • Feb 05, 10:46 AM (IST)

    CBI’s affidavit says investigation was being done by SIT and that crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones, etc. were handed over to the main accused in Saradha scam case by the investigating officer of West Bengal Police working under direct supervision of Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

  • Feb 05, 10:45 AM (IST)

    The hearing in the Supreme Court has begun.

  • Feb 05, 10:42 AM (IST)
  • Feb 05, 10:32 AM (IST)

    The matter will be heard in the top court at 10.45 am.

  • Feb 05, 10:31 AM (IST)

    News18 has reported that the CBI, in its documents filed in the Supreme Court, has claimed that the state's SIT had protected companies which made contributions to the Trinamool Congress.

    The investigative agency has claimed that there is a nexus between the Police and the chit fund firms.

    SIT did not act against Sarada, Rose Valley as they had contributed to the ruling party, CBI has claimed.

  • Feb 05, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee today afternoon.

  • Feb 05, 10:05 AM (IST)

    A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is set to hear CBI's plea today.

  • Feb 05, 09:24 AM (IST)
  • Feb 05, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI

    Leaders of various Opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi yesterday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre.

    Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

  • Feb 04, 08:56 PM (IST)
  • Feb 04, 08:54 PM (IST)

    This is fight of ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav 

    "This is not a personal fight with PM Modi, this is a fight of ideologies," says Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee's dharna earlier in the evening. 

    "They (Modi government) have tortured our family as well... cases have been filed against each and every one of our family member," Yadav said. 

  • Feb 04, 08:24 PM (IST)
