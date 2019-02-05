Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: SC orders Kolkata Police chief to appear before CBI

Live now
Feb 05, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief
Kumar to appear before CBI; contempt case hearing later: SC
Kolkata Police Commissioner should appear before CBI: CJI
Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI
HM Rajnath Singh speaks to WB Governor, informs him of situation
CJI adjourns hearing till tomorrow
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
CBI likely to move SC today
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
NEWS FLASH: WB CM Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief
WB CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking to reporters on SC’s order. Mamata Banerjee says, “It’s a moral victory.”
The Supreme Court has issued notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner, the DGP and the West Bengal government on contempt plea.
NEWS FLASH: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sarada chit fund scam case. No coercive action will be taken against Kumar, the court has said.
The top court will take up the contempt of court plea of February 20.
We will direct the Police Commissioner (Rajeev Kumar) to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later: CJI's observation
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, has told the CJI’s bench: It is an attempt to harass and humiliate Rajeev Kumar. There is no fir against Kumar. He received three notices in the last four years. After July 23, 2018, he was sent a notice only on December 4, 2018.
CJI has said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will have to appear before the CBI, according to News18. The hearing is still on.
CBI’s affidavit says investigation was being done by SIT and that crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones, etc. were handed over to the main accused in Saradha scam case by the investigating officer of West Bengal Police working under direct supervision of Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
The hearing in the Supreme Court has begun.
The matter will be heard in the top court at 10.45 am.
News18 has reported that the CBI, in its documents filed in the Supreme Court, has claimed that the state's SIT had protected companies which made contributions to the Trinamool Congress.
The investigative agency has claimed that there is a nexus between the Police and the chit fund firms.
SIT did not act against Sarada, Rose Valley as they had contributed to the ruling party, CBI has claimed.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Mamata Banerjee today afternoon.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is set to hear CBI's plea today.
Kleptocrat's Club aspires to seize power: Jaitley on Mamata Banerjee dharna, Opposition
Jaitley said Banerjee's protest was aimed to "defocus from other Opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India's opposition"
Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI
Leaders of various Opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi yesterday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre.
Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)
This is fight of ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav
"This is not a personal fight with PM Modi, this is a fight of ideologies," says Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee's dharna earlier in the evening.
"They (Modi government) have tortured our family as well... cases have been filed against each and every one of our family member," Yadav said.
"Mamata Banerjee isn't afraid of street politics — that, in fact, is her home turf. Most would remember: What started as a dharna in Singur eventually ended the Left Front's 34-year-old rule in West Bengal," writes Nayanika Chakraborty.
Mamata Banerjee receiving overwhelming support from Oppn leaders: TMC
Listing the names of opposition leaders who were likely to join Banerjee in Kolkata, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre.
"Is Mamata Banerjee trying to cover up something? This is CBI vs State government, not BJP vs State government. As a responsible political party, BJP will come forward and do the right thing," says Jitendra Singh.
"CBI is very much entitled to carry out investigation or interrogate the concerned... police officer. This is a criminal offense conducted against the CBI team," says Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh while speaking to News18.
Three-judge bench led by CJI to hear the matter tomorrow
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case tomorrow, News18 has reported.
CBI has filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Chief Secretary, West Bengal, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner for wilful violation of SC order.
Mamata Banerjee's dharna to go on till February 8
Mamata Banerjee said that her dharna will go on till February 8 and that a decision to discontinue to the dharna will be taken after that date due to Board examinations. Banerjee made the announcements while addressing a police function.
"Those in Delhi should not play big brother vs small brother game," Banerjee said, adding that the "police cannot be insulted."
"My police is my pride... I will give my life but won't compromise..." Banerjee said.