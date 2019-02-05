Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: CJI-led bench to hear CBI plea today

Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI

Leaders of various Opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi yesterday and discussed their joint strategy to take on the ruling BJP on various issues, including what they say is misuse of CBI by the Centre.

Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. TMC leader Derek O'Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule were also present, besides AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)