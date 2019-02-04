Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: CBI moves SC, wants Rajeev Kumar to cooperate in probe

Live now
Feb 04, 2019
highlights
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
The CBI team told police officers that they were on a “secret mission” when they were taken to the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, News18 has reported quoting the police's statement in SC.
The CBI team had no document with them to explain what they were doing at the Police Chief’s premises, Kolkata Police have told the court.
JUST IN: CBI moves Supreme Court seeking directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the investigation in Saradha chit fund case.
In its petition, CBI has said that Kumar was summoned multiple times but failed to cooperate and created hurdles in the investigation.
Amid the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off, Rishi Kumar Shukla has taken over as the new chief of the CBI. Shukla was appointed by a selection committee on February 2.
We will meet the Election Commission today. There is no law and order in West Bengal. Our leaders are being stopped from holding rallies and this has to be stopped: Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said: "We applaud and support the stand taken by Mamata Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the Central government. We firmly stand behind her and the fight against this tyranny."
BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has told CNN News18 that the “CBI is simply following the Supreme Court’s orders.””
Vijayvargiya said that “BJP is nowhere in the picture.”
Trinamool Congress supporters have blocked railway traffic on the Howrah Amta route, reports suggest.
CBI is likely to seek contempt proceedings against West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, from the Supreme Court. The investigative agency will also seek a directive from the top court to ordering Kumar to join the probe, according to reports.
WB CM Banerjee has said that this will be an indefinite dharna.
Banerjee is expected to hold a cabinet meeting at the dharna venue. She is also expected to deliver a speech after the state's Finance Minister Amit Mitra presents the state Budget in the Legislative Assembly.
Reports now suggest that some of the key Opposition leaders are likely to meet Banerjee in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, the politics in West Bengal is heating up. The BJP is set to send a delegation to the Election Commission, to lodge a complain over West Bengal government's alleged refusal to let helicopters carrying BJP leaders land in the state on multiple occasions.
Report suggest that the CBI is likely to move the Supreme Court today, claiming its investigation in ponzi scams was being obstructed by the West Bengal government and the state police.
Centre wants to impose President's rule: Banerjee alleges
A furious Banerjee said she was staging the dharna to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah.
Banerjee, one of the key players in the Opposition alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
She alleged they want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.
"I can assure....I am ready to die but I am not ready to bow down before the Modi government and we won't allow imposition of Emergency...please save India, save democracy, save the Constitution," Banerjee said.
In the picture: CRPF Jawans stand guard in front of the CBI office at CGO Complex at Salt lake near Kolkata late on February 3. (Image: PTI)
CM Banerjee, who is on a dharna, said early this morning that she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".
She remained awake overnight on a makeshift stage, along with some senior ministers and party leaders.
"This is a Satyagraha and I will continue till the country is saved," Banerjee told reporters present at the dharna venue.
Following this, in an unprecedented move, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna. Banerjee is protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.
Banerjee has received support from a number of political parties and their leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, among others.
Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to the Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. After commotion ensued, some CBI officers were forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.
The CBI team’s detention by Kolkata police perplexed the agency top brass, according to a PTI report, as the central investigative agency does not have a full time chief to take a call in such politically sensitive matters.
CBI’s newly appointed Director RK Shukla is yet to take charge of the agency.
The fast-paced development started unfolding yesterday evening when a team of 40-odd Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived at Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata, but they were stopped by sentries and officials.
The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases.
When the CBI team arrived at Kumar’s residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.