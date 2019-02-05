Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: BJP welcomes SC order, says Smriti Irani

Live now
Feb 05, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief
Kumar to appear before CBI; contempt case hearing later: SC
Kolkata Police Commissioner should appear before CBI: CJI
Opposition leaders meet at Pawar's residence, discuss 'misuse' of CBI
HM Rajnath Singh speaks to WB Governor, informs him of situation
CJI adjourns hearing till tomorrow
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
CBI likely to move SC today
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
"PM always says we are cooperative federalism, but the way he is behaving is in a very high-handed way... I really appreciate madam (Mamata Banerjee) for doing this," says Naidu, who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee.
"Clear indication that... Cntre has misused and revived all cases to victimise all Opposition parties. No Opposition party has been spared... In Andhra Pradesh, our MPs were attacked by CBI and ED," says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Kolkata earlier in the afternoon.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked West Bengal government initaite proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for indiscipline and violation of All India Service Rules, according to reports.
The political histrionic of Mamata Banerjee was brought to screeching halt by the SC: Smriti Irani
BJP welcomes the Supreme Court’s judgement: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani
Call records of suspects and evidence given by West Bengal Police -- there were differences in them: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani
The political environment in West Bengal is not suitable. The Supreme Court gave its judgement keeping that in mind and directed (Kolkata Police Commissioner) Rajeev Kumar to present himself in Shillong: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm today. It will convene shortly.
No one from TMC has been in contact with us for at least a year. Our party statement yesterday had to do with the events in our state. We would like the CBI to do a professional and non-political job: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Ruckus continues in the Lok Sabha over the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.
The Lok Sabha has convened. Ruckus continues.
Mamata Banerjee refuses to react to Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s blog post saying, “He is not the finance minister anymore.”
Here's what Jaitley had said in his blog post
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm, respectively amid ruckus.
Let me talk to my leaders. I don’t go alone, we don’t go alone. N Chandrababu Naidu is coming. Will consult him. Will consult Naveen Patnaik also because he gave his support. We respect each other: Banerjee on when the dharna will be called off
No one is the big boss of this country. Democracy is the big boss of this country. I am not pleading for Rajeev Kumar. I am pleading for millions of people of this country: Banerjee to reporters
We really welcome the [Supreme Court’s] verdict. It is absolutely correct. Our case is very strong. We never said we will not cooperate. This is political vendetta: Mamata Banerjee
NEWS FLASH: WB CM Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief
WB CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking to reporters on SC’s order. Mamata Banerjee says, “It’s a moral victory.”
The Supreme Court has issued notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner, the DGP and the West Bengal government on contempt plea.
NEWS FLASH: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sarada chit fund scam case. No coercive action will be taken against Kumar, the court has said.
The top court will take up the contempt of court plea of February 20.
We will direct the Police Commissioner (Rajeev Kumar) to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later: CJI's observation
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, has told the CJI’s bench: It is an attempt to harass and humiliate Rajeev Kumar. There is no fir against Kumar. He received three notices in the last four years. After July 23, 2018, he was sent a notice only on December 4, 2018.
CJI has said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will have to appear before the CBI, according to News18. The hearing is still on.
CBI’s affidavit says investigation was being done by SIT and that crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones, etc. were handed over to the main accused in Saradha scam case by the investigating officer of West Bengal Police working under direct supervision of Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
The hearing in the Supreme Court has begun.