Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: Protest to go on till February 8

Mamata Banerjee's dharna to go on till February 8

Mamata Banerjee said that her dharna will go on till February 8 and that a decision to discontinue to the dharna will be taken after that date due to Board examinations. Banerjee made the announcements while addressing a police function.

"Those in Delhi should not play big brother vs small brother game," Banerjee said, adding that the "police cannot be insulted."

"My police is my pride... I will give my life but won't compromise..." Banerjee said.