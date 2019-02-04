Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: Protest to go on till February 8

Live now
Feb 04, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HM Rajnath Singh speaks to WB Governor, informs him of situation
CJI adjourns hearing till tomorrow
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
CBI likely to move SC today
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
Mamata Banerjee's dharna to go on till February 8
Mamata Banerjee said that her dharna will go on till February 8 and that a decision to discontinue to the dharna will be taken after that date due to Board examinations. Banerjee made the announcements while addressing a police function.
"Those in Delhi should not play big brother vs small brother game," Banerjee said, adding that the "police cannot be insulted."
"My police is my pride... I will give my life but won't compromise..." Banerjee said.
"We want to honor our police force... they are our assets, we are proud of them... police service is no easy task," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while addressing a police function.
We will break TMC's illegal offices when we come to power: Babul Supriyo
"BJP government will break all the TMC offices when it comes to power... we are going to break their illegal offices," Union Minister Babul Supriyo tells News18.
"CBI was a caged parrot during UPA era, it no more is a caged parrot, CBI is doing what it needs to do for the people," Union Minister Babul Supriyo tells News18.
DMK leader Kanimozhi will be landing in Kolkata at 7:30 pm to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 has reported.
"Mamata Banerjee did the same thing some days before... what is happening right now is a joke," says Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
We will take this one day at a time: Derek O'Brien
"I think in situations like this, we will take one day at a time. This is beyond TMC, this is 22 parties together... our fight for Federalism and Constitution will continue..." says TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien while speaking to News18. O'Brein was responding to question on when CM Mamata Banerjee plans to call off her dharna.
Opinion | Mamata Banerjee's dharna is a high-stakes political game
If Mamata Banerjee is in her elements as a protester, the BJP is a party that itches for a confrontation, especially in West Bengal.
What is happening? A Police Commissioner is sitting on a dharna with politicians? What does this mean? By sitting on dharna, West Bengal Chief Minister is following the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing a press conference on the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off issue.
Opposing BJP means having an agency after you, putting you in jail and being called anti-national. It (the dharna) is not a political programme. Law will take its own course and we respect that. But, if anyone disrespects that, there is no value to the pillars of democracy. All states have extended their support, all state political parties who respect the federal structure, we are thankful to them: Mamata Banerjee
The Central government is responsible for the breakdown of democracy in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
FULL REPORT | PM Modi govt has snatched farmers' sleep, says Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Banerjee today alleged that the Modi government had "snatched" farmers' sleep and claimed they were being cheated before the general elections.
West Bengal Governor has submitted his report on the ongoing CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have convened. Ruckus continues.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi will go to Kolkata tonight.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has moved the Calcutta High Court. The court will hear the plea tomorrow.
Mamata Banerjee chairs Cabinet meeting at the dharna venue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remain adjourned till 2.00 pm.
A CBI team has reached the West Bengal Governor's house, News18 has reported.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the West Bengal Governor to send a detailed report on the situation there.
CBI had to go to the Police Commissioner’s house as he was not cooperating with them in the investigation. He (Police Commissioner Kumar) was sent summons as well. The Centre respects the state governments. The Supreme Court had told the CBI to investigate chit fund matter fairly so there is nothing unconstitutional in what happened yesterday: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha