you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 05, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: Didi ends anti-BJP dharna after 3 days, calls it 'victory of democracy'

Live updates of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest over CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam.

highlights

  • Feb 05, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Kumar seeks appointment with CBI chief on February 8 

    Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar has written a letter, requesting an appointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief on February 8, News18 has reported. 

  • Feb 05, 06:30 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: One man, one party rule going on in India

  • Feb 05, 06:30 PM (IST)

  • Feb 05, 06:26 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: The Supreme Court gave a positive judgement today. Next week, we will continue to take up the issue in Delhi.

  • Feb 05, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Feb 05, 04:53 PM (IST)

    "PM always says we are cooperative federalism, but the way he is behaving is in a very high-handed way... I really appreciate madam (Mamata Banerjee) for doing this," says Naidu, who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee. 

  • Feb 05, 04:52 PM (IST)

    "Clear indication that... Centre has misused and revived all cases to victimise all Opposition parties. No Opposition party has been spared... In Andhra Pradesh, our MPs were attacked by CBI and ED," says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Kolkata earlier in the afternoon.  

  • Feb 05, 04:28 PM (IST)

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked West Bengal government initiate proceedings against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for indiscipline and violation of All India Service Rules, according to reports.

  • Feb 05, 03:56 PM (IST)

    The political histrionic of Mamata Banerjee was brought to screeching halt by the SC: Smriti Irani

  • Feb 05, 03:50 PM (IST)

    BJP welcomes the Supreme Court’s judgement: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani

  • Feb 05, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Call records of suspects and evidence given by West Bengal Police -- there were differences in them: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani

  • Feb 05, 03:50 PM (IST)

    The political environment in West Bengal is not suitable. The Supreme Court gave its judgement keeping that in mind and directed (Kolkata Police Commissioner) Rajeev Kumar to present himself in Shillong: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani

  • Feb 05, 02:27 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow.

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm today. It will convene shortly.

  • Feb 05, 02:26 PM (IST)

    No one from TMC has been in contact with us for at least a year. Our party statement yesterday had to do with the events in our state. We would like the CBI to do a professional and non-political job: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

  • Feb 05, 12:41 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.

  • Feb 05, 12:17 PM (IST)

    Ruckus continues in the Lok Sabha over the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.

  • Feb 05, 12:06 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. Ruckus continues.

  • Feb 05, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee refuses to react to Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s blog post saying, “He is not the finance minister anymore.”

    Here's what Jaitley had said in his blog post

  • Feb 05, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm, respectively amid ruckus.

  • Feb 05, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Let me talk to my leaders. I don’t go alone, we don’t go alone. N Chandrababu Naidu is coming. Will consult him. Will consult Naveen Patnaik also because he gave his support. We respect each other: Banerjee on when the dharna will be called off

  • Feb 05, 11:08 AM (IST)

    No one is the big boss of this country. Democracy is the big boss of this country. I am not pleading for Rajeev Kumar. I am pleading for millions of people of this country: Banerjee to reporters

  • Feb 05, 11:07 AM (IST)

    We really welcome the [Supreme Court’s] verdict. It is absolutely correct. Our case is very strong. We never said we will not cooperate. This is political vendetta: Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 05, 11:05 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: WB CM Mamata Banerjee claims ‘moral victory’ after SC bars CBI from arresting Police chief

  • Feb 05, 11:03 AM (IST)

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking to reporters on SC’s order. Mamata Banerjee says, “It’s a moral victory.”

  • Feb 05, 11:03 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has issued notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner, the DGP and the West Bengal government on contempt plea.

  • Feb 05, 11:01 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sarada chit fund scam case. No coercive action will be taken against Kumar, the court has said.

    The top court will take up the contempt of court plea of February 20.

