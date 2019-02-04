Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: CJI-led bench to hear CBI plea tomorrow

This is fight of ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav

"This is not a personal fight with PM Modi, this is a fight of ideologies," says Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee's dharna earlier in the evening.

"They (Modi government) have tortured our family as well... cases have been filed against each and every one of our family member," Yadav said.