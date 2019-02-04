Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: CJI-led bench to hear CBI plea tomorrow

Live now
Feb 04, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HM Rajnath Singh speaks to WB Governor, informs him of situation
CJI adjourns hearing till tomorrow
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
CBI likely to move SC today
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
This is fight of ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav
"This is not a personal fight with PM Modi, this is a fight of ideologies," says Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who landed in Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee's dharna earlier in the evening.
"They (Modi government) have tortured our family as well... cases have been filed against each and every one of our family member," Yadav said.
"Mamata Banerjee isn't afraid of street politics — that, in fact, is her home turf. Most would remember: What started as a dharna in Singur eventually ended the Left Front's 34-year-old rule in West Bengal," writes Nayanika Chakraborty.
Mamata Banerjee receiving overwhelming support from Oppn leaders: TMC
Listing the names of opposition leaders who were likely to join Banerjee in Kolkata, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre.
"Is Mamata Banerjee trying to cover up something? This is CBI vs State government, not BJP vs State government. As a responsible political party, BJP will come forward and do the right thing," says Jitendra Singh.
"CBI is very much entitled to carry out investigation or interrogate the concerned... police officer. This is a criminal offense conducted against the CBI team," says Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh while speaking to News18.
Three-judge bench led by CJI to hear the matter tomorrow
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case tomorrow, News18 has reported.
CBI has filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Chief Secretary, West Bengal, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner for wilful violation of SC order.
Mamata Banerjee's dharna to go on till February 8
Mamata Banerjee said that her dharna will go on till February 8 and that a decision to discontinue to the dharna will be taken after that date due to Board examinations. Banerjee made the announcements while addressing a police function.
"Those in Delhi should not play big brother vs small brother game," Banerjee said, adding that the "police cannot be insulted."
"My police is my pride... I will give my life but won't compromise..." Banerjee said.
"We want to honor our police force... they are our assets, we are proud of them... police service is no easy task," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while addressing a police function.
We will break TMC's illegal offices when we come to power: Babul Supriyo
"BJP government will break all the TMC offices when it comes to power... we are going to break their illegal offices," Union Minister Babul Supriyo tells News18.
"CBI was a caged parrot during UPA era, it no more is a caged parrot, CBI is doing what it needs to do for the people," Union Minister Babul Supriyo tells News18.
DMK leader Kanimozhi will be landing in Kolkata at 7:30 pm to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, News18 has reported.
"Mamata Banerjee did the same thing some days before... what is happening right now is a joke," says Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
We will take this one day at a time: Derek O'Brien
"I think in situations like this, we will take one day at a time. This is beyond TMC, this is 22 parties together... our fight for Federalism and Constitution will continue..." says TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien while speaking to News18. O'Brein was responding to question on when CM Mamata Banerjee plans to call off her dharna.
Opinion | Mamata Banerjee's dharna is a high-stakes political game
If Mamata Banerjee is in her elements as a protester, the BJP is a party that itches for a confrontation, especially in West Bengal.
What is happening? A Police Commissioner is sitting on a dharna with politicians? What does this mean? By sitting on dharna, West Bengal Chief Minister is following the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing a press conference on the CBI-Kolkata Police face-off issue.
Opposing BJP means having an agency after you, putting you in jail and being called anti-national. It (the dharna) is not a political programme. Law will take its own course and we respect that. But, if anyone disrespects that, there is no value to the pillars of democracy. All states have extended their support, all state political parties who respect the federal structure, we are thankful to them: Mamata Banerjee
The Central government is responsible for the breakdown of democracy in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
FULL REPORT | PM Modi govt has snatched farmers' sleep, says Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Banerjee today alleged that the Modi government had "snatched" farmers' sleep and claimed they were being cheated before the general elections.
West Bengal Governor has submitted his report on the ongoing CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.