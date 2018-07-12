App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee denounces I-T raids at hospital of Yogendra Yadav's

"2019 elections are coming. BJP using the agencies to silence Opposition voices and openly doing political vendetta. Strongly condemn the IT raid on Yogendra Yadav Ji's family," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this afternoon.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today condemned the I-T raids at a hospital owned by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav's sisters at Rewari and alleged that the BJP was using government agencies to silence opposition voices before the general election.

She also held the BJP responsible of "open political vendetta".

The I-T Department had on Wednesday raided multiple premises of a hospital group at Rewari in Haryana, which belongs to Yadav's sisters and seized cash of around Rs 22 lakh after it was detected that they had allegedly made cash payments to a Nirav Modi firm for purchasing jewellery.

Yadav had alleged that the raids were carried out with an intent to "intimidate" and "silence" him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops at Rewari. Yadav, who had started his campaign with a nine-day 'padyatra' (march) that ended two days ago, said the place and the timing of the raid was to send a message not just to him but also to the many farmers who are fighting for their rights.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India

