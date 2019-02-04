App
Feb 04, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: WB CM chairs Cabinet meet at protest venue

Live updates of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest over CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam.

highlights

  • Feb 04, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Opposing BJP means having an agency after you, putting you in jail and being called anti-national. It (the dharna) is not a political programme. Law will take its own course and we respect that. But, if anyone disrespects that, there is no value to the pillars of democracy. All states have extended their support, all state political parties who respect the federal structure, we are thankful to them: Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 04, 02:54 PM (IST)

    The Central government is responsible for the breakdown of democracy in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 04, 02:28 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Governor has submitted his report on the ongoing CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.

  • Feb 04, 02:07 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

  • Feb 04, 02:06 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

  • Feb 04, 02:05 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have convened. Ruckus continues.

  • Feb 04, 01:48 PM (IST)
  • Feb 04, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi will go to Kolkata tonight.

  • Feb 04, 01:37 PM (IST)

    Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has moved the Calcutta High Court. The court will hear the plea tomorrow.

  • Feb 04, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee chairs Cabinet meeting at the dharna venue.

  • Feb 04, 12:53 PM (IST)
  • Feb 04, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remain adjourned till 2.00 pm.

  • Feb 04, 12:41 PM (IST)

    A CBI team has reached the West Bengal Governor's house, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 04, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the West Bengal Governor to send a detailed report on the situation there.

  • Feb 04, 12:26 PM (IST)

    CBI had to go to the Police Commissioner’s house as he was not cooperating with them in the investigation. He (Police Commissioner Kumar) was sent summons as well. The Centre respects the state governments. The Supreme Court had told the CBI to investigate chit fund matter fairly so there is nothing unconstitutional in what happened yesterday: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 04, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Sarada chit fund scam case is not new. It is being investigated in public interest. Mamata Banerjee is stopping the CBI from investigating the case: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 04, 12:21 PM (IST)

    CBI was stopped from doing a lawful act in Kolkata yesterday. This is unprecedented in India's history: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 04, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing the Lok Sabha over the issue amid ruckus from Opposition members.

  • Feb 04, 12:16 PM (IST)

    “Mamata ji is on dharna to save herself and the Police Commissioner,” says Prakash Javadekar.

  • Feb 04, 12:13 PM (IST)

    The Constitutional mechanism in the state of West Bengal has collapsed. The CM is protecting herself and the Police officer: Prakash Javadekar

  • Feb 04, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has said: “Why is she sitting on a dharna to save a Police Commissioner? She never staged a dharna when her party leaders were arrested. Is she doing this to save herself?"

    "This matagathbandhan is divided by vision and united by corruption. This is a mahagathbandhan of corruption," Javadekar has added.

  • Feb 04, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Bhartruhari Mahtab, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP has said in the Lok Sabha that CBI has not been functioning well.

  • Feb 04, 12:06 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. TMC MPs have raised the CBI-Kolkata Police issue.

  • Feb 04, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Feb 04, 11:55 AM (IST)

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Kolkata Police over the Police Commissioner allegedly blocking CBI’s investigation in the chit fund scam case.

  • Feb 04, 11:50 AM (IST)
  • Feb 04, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Addressing a gathering at the dharna venue, WB CM Banerjee has said: “We always stand for the right of all citizens of our state. Our government does not allow farmers to be affected badly. We do what we can when there is an opportunity.”

    Demonetisation was the biggest silent killer,” Banerjee added.

  • Feb 04, 11:17 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus.

  • Feb 04, 11:16 AM (IST)

    If CBI is being misused then it is a matter of national esteem. If something illegal has happened, then it should be informed. During Emergency, the Constitution was in danger and Indira Gandhi lost the election. People of India are smart enough to decide what to do now: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

