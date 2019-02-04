Mamata Banerjee dharna LIVE: WB CM chairs Cabinet meet at protest venue

Live now
Feb 04, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HM Rajnath Singh speaks to WB Governor, informs him of situation
CJI adjourns hearing till tomorrow
CBI moves SC, seeks directions to Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with chit fund case probe
CBI likely to move SC today
Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, Amit Shah
Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on a dharna
Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: How it shared
Opposing BJP means having an agency after you, putting you in jail and being called anti-national. It (the dharna) is not a political programme. Law will take its own course and we respect that. But, if anyone disrespects that, there is no value to the pillars of democracy. All states have extended their support, all state political parties who respect the federal structure, we are thankful to them: Mamata Banerjee
The Central government is responsible for the breakdown of democracy in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
FULL REPORT | PM Modi govt has snatched farmers' sleep, says Mamata Banerjee
WB CM Banerjee today alleged that the Modi government had "snatched" farmers' sleep and claimed they were being cheated before the general elections.
West Bengal Governor has submitted his report on the ongoing CBI-Kolkata Police face-off.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have convened. Ruckus continues.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi will go to Kolkata tonight.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has moved the Calcutta High Court. The court will hear the plea tomorrow.
Mamata Banerjee chairs Cabinet meeting at the dharna venue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha remain adjourned till 2.00 pm.
A CBI team has reached the West Bengal Governor's house, News18 has reported.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the West Bengal Governor to send a detailed report on the situation there.
CBI had to go to the Police Commissioner’s house as he was not cooperating with them in the investigation. He (Police Commissioner Kumar) was sent summons as well. The Centre respects the state governments. The Supreme Court had told the CBI to investigate chit fund matter fairly so there is nothing unconstitutional in what happened yesterday: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Sarada chit fund scam case is not new. It is being investigated in public interest. Mamata Banerjee is stopping the CBI from investigating the case: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
CBI was stopped from doing a lawful act in Kolkata yesterday. This is unprecedented in India's history: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing the Lok Sabha over the issue amid ruckus from Opposition members.
“Mamata ji is on dharna to save herself and the Police Commissioner,” says Prakash Javadekar.
The Constitutional mechanism in the state of West Bengal has collapsed. The CM is protecting herself and the Police officer: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has said: “Why is she sitting on a dharna to save a Police Commissioner? She never staged a dharna when her party leaders were arrested. Is she doing this to save herself?"
"This matagathbandhan is divided by vision and united by corruption. This is a mahagathbandhan of corruption," Javadekar has added.
Bhartruhari Mahtab, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP has said in the Lok Sabha that CBI has not been functioning well.
The Lok Sabha has convened. TMC MPs have raised the CBI-Kolkata Police issue.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Kolkata Police over the Police Commissioner allegedly blocking CBI’s investigation in the chit fund scam case.
Addressing a gathering at the dharna venue, WB CM Banerjee has said: “We always stand for the right of all citizens of our state. Our government does not allow farmers to be affected badly. We do what we can when there is an opportunity.”
“Demonetisation was the biggest silent killer,” Banerjee added.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus.
If CBI is being misused then it is a matter of national esteem. If something illegal has happened, then it should be informed. During Emergency, the Constitution was in danger and Indira Gandhi lost the election. People of India are smart enough to decide what to do now: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut