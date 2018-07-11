App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee asks people to generate awareness on population control

"Today is 'World Population Day'. In keeping with this year's theme 'Family Planning is a Human Right' let us strive to raise awareness about the urgency of population issues," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today stressed the importance of family planning on the occasion of World Population Day.

The United Nations recognises World Population Day as an annual event to spread information on population-related issues across the globe. This year, the theme is "Family Planning is a Human Right".

"Today is 'World Population Day'. In keeping with this year's theme 'Family Planning is a Human Right' let us strive to raise awareness about the urgency of population issues," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #United Nations #west bengal #world population day

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.