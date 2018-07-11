Mamata Banerjee asks people to generate awareness on population control

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today stressed the importance of family planning on the occasion of World Population Day.

The United Nations recognises World Population Day as an annual event to spread information on population-related issues across the globe. This year, the theme is "Family Planning is a Human Right".

"Today is 'World Population Day'. In keeping with this year's theme 'Family Planning is a Human Right' let us strive to raise awareness about the urgency of population issues," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.