Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee announces free ration for the poor in Bengal till June 2021

In his address to the nation, PM Modi had said that the Centre will provide free food grain to the poor till November end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will be extending free ration for poor till June 2021.

Earlier today, PM Modi had said that he will extend the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end to provide free food grain to over 80 crore poor across the country. He had said that it will cost the public exchequer Rs 90, 000 crore.

 

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #Reopening India #west bengal

