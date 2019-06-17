App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting docs

The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave consent for live coverage of the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors on June 17, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse.

The state government had earlier turned down the striking doctors' demand for live telecast of the meeting, scheduled to be held later in the day.

"The chief minister has agreed to the demand for live coverage of the meeting," a state government official said.

The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah.

Junior doctors across the state are protesting against an assault on two of their colleagues, at the NRS Medical College and Hospital, allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last week.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #India

