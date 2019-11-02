App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata asks Centre to probe WhatsApp snooping case

She reiterated the allegation that her phone was being regularly tapped by the union government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the center should probe into the WhatsApp admitting that Indian journalists and human rights activists were spied upon by unnamed entities used by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

She reiterated the allegation that her phone was being regularly tapped by the union government.

She criticised the role of the central government in the snooping row and alleged it was totally aware of the security breach on the messaging platform.

Close

Banerjee described the issue as "very serious" and said she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the matter probed.

related news

"My phone is tapped, I know that because I have got the information and have the evidence with me. The government knows it because it is they who are doing it. This is happening at the behest of the central government and two three state governments. I will not name the states but one is a BJP ruled state," she said

Earlier also on several occasions Banerjee had alleged that her phone was being tapped by the central agencies. The Trinamool Congress supremo further alleged that espionage practise is going on in the country and described the current situation as "quite serious".

"Where is our freedom of speech? Which Independence are we living in now that today we cannot even talk (freely over the phone).

Even if we are talking, they are getting tapped and someone is listening to them," Banerjee told reporters.

"Nothing is safe now, not even WhatsApp. Earlier, we thought WhatsApp can't be intercepted. But, now even WhatsApp has not been spared. Neither the landline phones nor mobile phones are safe. There is total espionage going on (in the country). This is a very serious matter. I will request the PM to investigate into the matter," Banerjee said

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities spies hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and include diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

Facebook owned WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India accounts for about 400 million.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #Mamata Banerjee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.