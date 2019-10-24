Malshiras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malshiras Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malshiras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Malshiras constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Malshiras is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malshiras Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 67.89% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.18% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dolas Hanumant Jagannath won this seat by a margin of 6245 votes, which was 3.07% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 203714 votes.
Dolas Hanumant Jagannath won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 16226 votes. NCP polled 174207 votes, 47.28% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .