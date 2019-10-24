Malshiras Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malshiras Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malshiras is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malshiras Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 67.89% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.18% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dolas Hanumant Jagannath won this seat by a margin of 6245 votes, which was 3.07% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 203714 votes.

Dolas Hanumant Jagannath won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 16226 votes. NCP polled 174207 votes, 47.28% of the total votes polled.