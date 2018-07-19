App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, to boycott Lokpal meet

Kharge had on earlier occasions too had boycotted meetings of the panel on the same ground.In his letter to Modi, he referred to previous letters in this regard saying these have remained unacknowledged and unaddressed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will not attend a meeting of the selection committee for appointment of Lokpal till the time the leader of the single largest opposition party is accorded a full-fledged member of the panel. The meeting is scheduled for this evening.

Kharge had on earlier occasions too had boycotted meetings of the panel on the same ground.

In his letter to Modi, he referred to previous letters in this regard saying these have remained unacknowledged and unaddressed.

"Under these circumstances, I must once again respectfully inform that I would not be able to attend the meeting of the selection committee until the leader of the single largest opposition party is conferred the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act 2013.

He objected to him being invited as a 'special invitee' and said that the government was well aware that there is no such provision under section 4 of the Act.

"It has been four years since your government came to power and if the government was indeed sincere about including the voice of the Opposition in this process, it could have brought the necessary amendment to ensure the same," he said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.