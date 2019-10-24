Malkapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malkapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malkapur is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malkapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 66.7% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.94% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti won this seat by a margin of 26946 votes, which was 15.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 168496 votes.

Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11987 votes. BJP polled 153248 votes, 39.92% of the total votes polled.