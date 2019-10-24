Malegaon Outer Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malegaon Outer Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malegaon Outer Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Malegaon Outer constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Malegaon Outer is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malegaon Outer Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 60.2% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.4% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu won this seat by a margin of 37421 votes, which was 20.68% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 180979 votes.
Bhuse Dadaji Dagadu won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 30064 votes. SS polled 180365 votes, 52.75% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
