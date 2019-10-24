Malegaon Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malegaon Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malegaon Central is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malegaon Central Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 67.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.74% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid won this seat by a margin of 16151 votes, which was 9.65% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 167416 votes.

Mufti Mohamad Ismail A Khalique won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 17919 votes. JSS polled 151280 votes, 47.04% of the total votes polled.