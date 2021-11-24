MARKET NEWS

Malegaon Blasts Case: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear in NIA court today

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a north Maharashtra town 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the accused in the Malegaon blast case, which happened in September 2008. (File image)

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will appear before a special trial court in Mumbai on November 24 in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.


Seven accused, including Thakur, are facing trial under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code (IPA) and Explosive Substances Act. Under the UAPA, the accused have been charged with being part of a terrorist act, and under the IPC, they have been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.


Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are other accused.


Six people were killed and over 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a north Maharashtra town, 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.


One of the motorbikes found from the spot was registered in the name of Pragya Singh Thakur, who is out on bail now.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) resumed trial in the case in December after a break of around nine months because of the COVID pandemic.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.