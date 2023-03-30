 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Malegaon blast: SC junks Lt Col Prasad Purohit's plea for discharge from case

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

The Supreme Court has junked a plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit seeking discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit had moved the top court challenging the January 2 order of the Bombay High Court rejecting his appeal.

Purohit and six others, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, are facing trial in the case. All the accused are currently out on bail.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Manoj Misra refused to interfere with the high court order.