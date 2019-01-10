App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malaysia's ruling party leader calls on PM Narendra Modi

Anwar, a member of the Malaysian Parliament and the leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyar Party, is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference.

Whatsapp

Malaysia's ruling party leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Anwar, a member of the Malaysian Parliament and the leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyar Party, is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference.

Anwar was accompanied by two other members of the Malaysian Parliament --Kesavan Subramanian and Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Anwar on his recent election as President of the PKR Party.

Modi fondly recalled their last meeting in Malaysia in May 2018 and conveyed his regards to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest, the statement said.

Anwar served as the deputy prime minister of Malaysia from 1993-1998 and as the finance minister from 1991-1998 when he was a member of the UMNO, a major party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Anwar Ibrahim #Current Affairs #India #Malaysia #Narendra Modi

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.