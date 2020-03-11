App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysia wants to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month, says minister

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

Reuters

Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the southeast Asian nation's new minister of plantation industries and commodities said on Wednesday.

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Economy #edible oil #India #Malaysia #Mohammad Khairuddin Aman Razali #palm oil #south Asian nation

