Malad West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malad West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malad West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malad West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 50.07% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.56% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aslam Shaikh won this seat by a margin of 2303 votes, which was 1.52% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 151765 votes.

Aslam Shaikh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 27695 votes. INC polled 118742 votes, 43.49% of the total votes polled.