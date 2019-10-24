Malabar Hill Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malabar Hill Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malabar Hill Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Malabar Hill constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Malabar Hill is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Malabar Hill Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 52.56% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.26% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mangal Prabhat Lodha won this seat by a margin of 68686 votes, which was 47.07% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 145912 votes.
Mangal Prabhat Lodha won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24559 votes. BJP polled 122642 votes, 47.72% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
