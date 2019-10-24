Malabar Hill Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Malabar Hill Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Malabar Hill is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 52.56% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.26% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mangal Prabhat Lodha won this seat by a margin of 68686 votes, which was 47.07% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 145912 votes.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24559 votes. BJP polled 122642 votes, 47.72% of the total votes polled.