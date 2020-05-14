App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

With dine-in experiences coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the company aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep

PTI
Answer: MakeMyTrip (Image: Facebook/@makemytrip)

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with premium hotel chains and independent properties in select cities across India to roll out online gourmet delivery service.

With dine-in experiences coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the company aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep of customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities, it added.

"Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes," MakeMyTrip Emerging Businesses Chief Business Officer Deepak Tuli said.

First Published on May 14, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Business #Food delivery #India #MakeMyTrip

Different economic activities to be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decision: Arvind Kejriwal

UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | With routine health services disrupted, 6,000 more children could die daily: UNICEF

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

