App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make upcoming polls 'most inclusive', hold it with 'absolute neutrality': CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Arora, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir along with an Election Commission team to take stock of the state's poll readiness, gave this direction after a high-level meeting with the state government's civil and police officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CEC Sunil Arora on Monday asked J&K government officials to ensure that the upcoming Lok Sabha and the state assembly polls are held with "absolute neutrality" and remain "most inclusive" as per the "principles of democracy".

Chief Election Commissioner Arora, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir along with an Election Commission team to take stock of the state's poll readiness, gave this direction after a high-level meeting with the state government's civil and police officials.

The officials who met the poll panel team included Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan, ADGP (Law & Order) Muneer Ahmad Khan, Kashmir IGP S P Pani besides deputy commissioners and district police chiefs of Kashmir and Ladakh divisions.

"Elections are soon going to be held to uphold the principles of democracy. The commission desires that these elections should be the most inclusive (and are held with) absolute neutrality by the people involved in organising them," he said.

related news

CEC Arora asked officials to uphold the "principle of democracy", notwithstanding the fact that, he said, "holding election in any part of India is a challenge because of various factors such as topography, population density, holidays, etc".

The ECI team reviewed the state of preparedness of various departments of civil and police administration for ensuring free and fair elections, an official spokesman said.

The Commission asked state authorities to provide minimum assured facilities at polling booths and ensure that voters are able to reach there without any fear or hinderance, the spokesman said.

Arora also reviewed the poll preparedness in terms of transportation of EVMs and polling material to the booths, besides the deployment of staff on the election day, he said.

The Commission asked the authorities to mobilise people and create an atmosphere free of inducement and intimidation by deploying sufficient security personnel on the ground, the spokesman said.

The Commission also stressed upon the state authorities to strictly monitor the candidates' poll expenditures and ensure that they do not breach the expenditure limits.

"The limit of expenditure is Rs 70 lakh for the Lok Sabha election and Rs 28 lakh for the state assembly poll (per candidate)," Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said.

Saxena said the action should be taken against those indulging in inducement and illegal gratification to voters.

The Commission asked the state administration to demonstrate EVMs and VVPATs operations to stakeholders such as political parties and candidates to ensure transparency.

"You should share the location of strong-rooms with the stakeholders, parties and candidates to prevent any suspicion," Saxena added.

The ECI team left for Jammu this evening where they will be conducting a similar exercise Tuesday.

In Jammu, the ECI team will also meet Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP Dilbag Singh separately in the state's winter capital.

Before winding up their visit, the ECI team is scheduled to address a press conference at Jammu on Tuesday.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #India #Sunil Arora

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.