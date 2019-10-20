App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Make sure insurance ads are clear, fair and not misleading: IRDAI to insurers

All insurance advertisements should ensure that "communications are clear, fair and not misleading whatever be the mode of communication", it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Regulator IRDAI has asked insurers to ensure that advertisements of insurance products are clear and do not convey a fabricated sense of security to prospective customers.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a circular on 'insurance advertisements' has prescribed dos and don'ts for insurance companies to comply with.

All insurance advertisements should ensure that "communications are clear, fair and not misleading whatever be the mode of communication", it said.

Close

They should use material and design (including paper size, colour, font type and font size, tone and volume) to present the information legibly and in an accessible manner, IRDAI said.

related news

Also, the mandatory disclosures should be in the same language as that of the whole advertisement.

"Names of insurance products or benefits" must not use terms or phrases that convey a fabricated sense of security, the circular said.

It further said that in case of communications through internet, an "insurer should ensure that the recipients/viewers have the opportunity to view the full text of the relevant key features; terms and conditions; any other applicable risk information...they shall not be hidden away in the body of the text".

IRDAI said the success of insurance sales communication depends on public confidence and the faith they repose in the insurers, when they receive a communication from companies promoting their products.

"As it may be difficult for the public to understand and evaluate the inherent details in the various insurance products, it is of paramount importance that the publicity material is relevant, fair and in simple language enabling informed decision making about whether or not to buy a specific insurance product," it said.

The circular also said all licensed entities soliciting insurance business should mention their identity and contact details.

Any person found to be guilty of misleading the prospect on any insurance product will be liable for regulatory actions, it added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 11:10 am

tags #India #Irdai

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.