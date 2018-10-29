App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make political parties accountable for election manifesto promises: CAIT to EC

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in his communication to CEC said it is highly regretted that once the elections are over neither the political party in power or in opposition cares for its respective election manifesto.

Traders' body CAIT appealed to the Election Commission to make political parties accountable for the promises made in their manifesto.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded that political parties should give a detailed account of the steps taken by them in furtherance of the promises made in the election manifesto.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in his communication to CEC said it is highly regretted that once the elections are over neither the political party in power or in opposition cares for its respective election manifesto.

"It appears that the election manifestos are released just to lure the voters only in pre-election period and once the elections are over, the political party in power never bothers to fulfil the statements made in the manifesto and equally the parties in opposition never take steps to pursue the government for its promises made in the manifesto," Khandelwal said in a statement.
