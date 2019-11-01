App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Make me Maharashtra CM till BJP-Sena tussle continues: Farmer to Governor

The farmer also warned that he would protest through “democratic means” if the administration did not pay heed to his letter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

A farmer from Maharashtra’s Beed district has appealed to the state’s Governor to make him the interim chief minister until the members of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party resolve the conflict over who the next CM would be.

Shrikant Vishnu Gadale, the farmer hailing from Wadmauli village, made the request on October 31, in a letter written to Governor Bhagar Singh Koshyar.

Gadale wrote that farmers have suffered heavy losses this season due to the floods that saw several parts of Maharashtra inundated. It left huge amounts of crops destroyed and hence the administration needs to become functional at the soonest to help out the distressed farmers.

In the letter written in Marathi, he said: “Natural calamities have wreaked havoc on ready-to-harvest crops in Maharashtra. It has left hundreds of farmers in limbo. At a time when the poor peasants are suffering so much, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are not being able to resolve their power tussle.”

“Therefore, until the deadlock is over, the Governor must appoint me as the interim chief minister to solve the problems of the farmers and do them justice.”

Concluding the appeal, he also warned that he would protest through “democratic means” if the administration did not pay heed to his letter, said a report by NDTV.

Notably, farmer issues have been one of the hot talk points in the run-up to the elections that were held in October. However, things are still to move with regard to deciding which party’s candidate would become the next CM.

Both the parties had joined hands to contest the elections and the alliance won 161 seats in the 288-member House.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #BJP #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Shiv Sena #trends

