'Make in India' not just confined to India anymore, benefitting others: Jitendra Singh

The 'Make In India' initiative of the government is not only helping the country grow but also benefitting other nations as part of the global community, Union minister Jitendra Singh said.

Singh was addressing a gathering of senior offices of the armed forces, industry leaders and other stakeholders on the second day of the Defence and Homeland Security Expo & Conference.

The Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said this aspect was best highlighted in the achievement of the Mangalyaan mission helmed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the planned first manned space mission of India.

"The Make In India theme is now no more just confined to India. It is contributing to a community of nations, world over. Our Sriharikota launching pad facilities are being used by countries which began space exploration much earlier than India, like the US, Russia (Soviet Union), France," Singh said.

So, other countries are availing it, as they are doing now, this was unimaginable two decades ago, the minister said.

Singh, in his speech, lauded the armed forces for the sacrifices the defence personnel make in keeping the country secure and hit out at the government's detractors.

The government has been consistent in sending out a "loud and clear message" that the nation is indebted to the defence forces, the minister said.

"And it is high time that all of us are together to at least disrobe or unmask those who try to find a political agenda or a vested agenda by tending to lower the morale of the defence forces or capabilities of the armed forces," he said.

And, those who lower their morale that act is not just "condemnable" it amounts to a sin, Singh said. On the first manned space mission planed by India, the Union minister said, this also is a fine example of the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The scientists are Indians, those developing it are Indians and those who will go, men or women, would be Indians," he said.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (P&S) Lt General S S Hasabnis also hailed the 'Make in India' initiative and pitched for greater synergy between the armed forces and the industry.

"There is no such technology needed in the armed forces, which cannot be developed here (in India)," he said.

Singh also said the atomic energy nuclear programme is not so much for warfare as for the development work, adding that the atomic plant coming up in Gorakhpur in Haryana is likely to become functional in two years.