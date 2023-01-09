 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

'Make in India' initiative neither 'isolationist' nor meant for country alone: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

In an address at an ambassadors' roundtable on the upcoming Aero India exhibition, Rajnath Singh said India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity and it does not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

India does not believe in a "hierarchical" world order where few countries are considered superior to others and its ties with other nations are based on sovereign equality and mutual respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday amid growing global concerns over China's muscle flexing.

In an address at an ambassadors' roundtable on the upcoming Aero India exhibition, Singh said India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity and it does not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state.

The defence minister said India's national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither "isolationist" nor are they meant for the country alone as he made an open offer of partnerships with New Delhi for production of various military equipment.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, will be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

"We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state, and so, when we partner any nation, it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect," he said while inviting the ambassadors to the mega event.

There have been mounting global concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Indo-Pacific.