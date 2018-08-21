App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make beaches secure before Ganesh festival starts: Bombay HC tells Maharashtra government

A division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and S V Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Janhit Manch on the issue of beach safety.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court today asked the Maharashtra government to take all necessary steps to ensure safety on beaches in the city ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Thousands of people throng the beaches in Mumbai on the last day of the festival, which will commence on September 13, for immersion of Ganesh idols.

A division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and S V Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Janhit Manch on the issue of beach safety.

The PIL was filed in 2016 after 14 college students drowned at the Murud-Janjira beach in the neighbouring Raigad district.

"The state government must coordinate with local authorities and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to safeguard beaches ahead of the Ganesh festival," the court said.

related news

The court also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to seek permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to erect temporary watch towers at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach in south Mumbai.

"The MCZMA shall take (a) decision on it by September 10. The BMC shall also seek permission to erect permanent watch towers which the MCZMA shall decide expeditiously," the court said.

The BMC lawyer informed the court that the civic body had recently appointed over 90 lifeguards who will be deployed on the beaches. Besides, there would be patrolling jeeps, he said.

"The jeeps should not be stationary. They should be moving up and down the beach. Haven't you watched Baywatch?" Justice Kemkar asked, referring to the popular American TV series.

"Use modern means," he added. The court posted the petition for further hearing on October 16.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.