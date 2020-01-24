Make Aishe Ghosh face of the fight in Bengal, Kanhaiya Kumar urges Left

Kanhaiya Kumar has urged the Left parties to make Aishe Ghosh as the "face of the fight in Bengal" as they are hit by "stagnation".

Ghosh, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president suffered head injuries in the violence at the JNU on the night of January 5 as a gang of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers while damaging property on the campus

Kumar, the former JNUSU president who is now active in politics in association with the Communist Party of India (CPI), has said that the Left parties need to practise what they preach in university agitations and bring in fresh faces in the leadership.

Kumar was speaking at a seminar in West Bengal capital Kolkata to commemorate CPI leader Indrajit Gupta's birth centenary on January 23, where he said, "Stagnation is evident when people of a particular age are seen, and those of another generation are not.”

"A girl from Bengal has done very good work in JNU; make her the face of the fight in Bengal," Kumar added.

Kumar first shot to fame after being booked by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for his involved in JNU event where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised, a charge strongly denied by him. After his release, the former student-leader participated actively in politics.

He contested from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in 2019 general elections but was defeated by BJP leader Giriraj Singh.