App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majority of women perceive public transport to be unsafe: Report

Women constitute 38 percent of bus users, 35 percent of metro/train users and 40-45 percent of auto-rickshaws, on-demand taxis and other shared mobility modes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many as 91 percent of women surveyed for a report by cab aggregator Ola, perceive public transport to be very unsafe, somewhat unsafe or unsafe.

The report notes that safety is one among key parameters that women use to decide on a mode of public transport, with most women surveyed citing harassment like verbal abuse, staring, groping, cat calls, whistling, and molestation among others as the reason for such an opinion about public transport.

The report titled ‘What Do Women and Girls Want from Urban Mobility Systems’ surveyed 9,935 women across 11 cities to assess the current state of the mobility ecosystem. The cities covered were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhuvaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Mysuru and New Delhi.

It notes that 59 percent of the surveyed women used public transport, with nearly 40 percent cited affordability as the reason for choosing public transport, with 26 percent stating convenience, and 15 percent saying they have no other option.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Women constitute 38 percent of bus users, 35 percent of metro/train users and 40-45 percent of auto-rickshaws, on-demand taxis and other shared mobility modes.

Women are willing to use public transport with 96 percent prioritizing affordability, coverage, frequency, safety and comfort. However, preferences for public transport change sharply with increase in incomes.

Public transport was the preferred mode of transport for half the women earning less than Rs 15,000 per month. It shifted to the least preferred mode (2 percent) for those earning more than Rs 1,00,000 per month.

Lower-income women prioritized better coverage, affordability and frequency of public transport whereas higher-income women prioritized comfort, coverage and affordability necessitating a nuanced approach to the provision of public transport services.

As many as 77 percent of women felt that last mile connectivity needed to be improved.

Nearly 74 percent of women stated that footpaths and 68 percent stated that cycle tracks are required in cities. Only 7 percent of women felt that seamless footpaths were available throughout their city. As many as 57 percent felt that their city did not have footpaths or were discontinuous and encroached and 35 percent perceived most or all their roads as dark.

There was an overwhelming demand for safer cycling networks with more than two-thirds of women, or 68 percent and three-fourths of men wanting cycle tracks in their cities, the report added.

The report notes that bicycles were owned by 30 percent of women as compared to 40 percent of men and one-third of the bike-owning women use it for commuting purposes, followed by leisure at 27 percent, with 27 percent saying they use it for both.

However, amongst women, 46 percent of students and 48 percent of unemployed women owned bicycles indicating the importance of a low or no-cost mode of transport for these groups. Women’s reasons for not cycling included insufficient cycling infrastructure at 32 percent of the responses, inconvenience at 27 percent, lack of safety at 20 percent and being both inconvenient and unsafe at 21 percent.

Other elements that require improvement include street lighting and patrolling in secluded areas in the night, wide, shaded, universally accessible footpaths and safer road crossings along with supporting amenities such as public toilets, seating and spaces for street vendors, the report said.

 
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #insfrastructure #mobility #Real Estate #safety #transport #Women's Day 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Emotional MH370 Families Demand Answers, Five Years On

Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Vide ...

Pakistan Prevents Journo from Visiting Madrasa Bombed by India, Offici ...

Badla Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Holds Her Ground Against Amitabh Bac ...

Too Much Pressure Can be 'Dangerous' for Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi - Sarri

Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take J ...

Votes, Boats and Elephants: India's Colossal Lok Sabha Election by the ...

Venus Out-lasts Petkovic to Advance at Indian Wells

Varun Dhawan to Star In Coolie No. 1 Remake with Sara Ali Khan?

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Jet Airways planes to be redeployed if no restructure agreed this mont ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Aaron Finch ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.