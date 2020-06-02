App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Majority of Indians willing to take personal loans to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Survey

The findings are based on responses from 5,000 people to a survey conducted by IndiaLends, a digital lending platform.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Nearly 82 percent of Indians believe that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have severely impacted their financial condition and a majority of them will now have to go for personal loans to meet their cash requirement, a survey showed.

The findings are based on responses from 5,000 people to a survey conducted by IndiaLends, a digital lending platform.

"The pandemic has severely affected the financial health of salaried and professional individuals with 82 percent of respondents saying they are struggling to make ends meet," according to the survey.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

The respondents said they are not averse to taking a loan to tide over the present crisis.

Around 72 percent said they would opt for a personal loan in the immediate future to meet high-priority expenses such as debt repayment, essentials and medical, education fees, and home repairs and renovation, the findings showed.

"In these circumstances when finances are stretched and assets are not easily accessible, it is important for individuals to examine their financing options — such as personal loan or line of credit — and plan accordingly for the weeks and months ahead," IndiaLends founder and CEO Gaurav Chopra said.

Almost 95 percent of the respondents said they would have to be extra careful about their spending habits over the next few months and 84 percent said they were cutting back on spending.

Close to 90 percent expressed concern about their savings and financial future.

The survey revealed that the economic uncertainty and the state of individual finances has impacted investment with 76 percent of the respondents said they are in no position to consider fresh investments at this time.

About 40 percent of respondents said their focus on expenses for essential items would increase, while over 70 percent said they would spend less on non-essentials including entertainment, luxury and lifestyle in the post-COVID period, according to the survey.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Personal Loan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.