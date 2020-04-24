Majority of Indian consumers may shift to online shopping in next 9 months: Survey

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the country will lead to a major shift in the shopping behaviour of people, says a survey foreseeing consumers' appetite for online shopping rising to 64 percent from 46 percent over the next 6-9 months.

According to the survey report published by IT company Capgemini, with lockdown measures in place across India, there has been a surge in the use of online channels and the trend will continue even after the lockdown is lifted.

The survey, conducted in the first two weeks of April, further said, "Over 46 percent of Indian consumers will shop at physical retail stores compared to 59 percent who shopped at physical retail stores before the pandemic. 72 percent of Indian consumers will prefer to purchase from retailers which will offer delivery assurance as well as assurance of compensation for future cancellations in next 6-9 month."

Most consumers, it said, would like the practices adopted by leading e-commerce companies.

About 74 percent Indian consumers surveyed said they will prefer to purchase from retailers offering delivery at flexible timing in the next 6-9 months and 89 percent customers said they will be more cautious about issues of cleanliness, health and safety post COVID-19 pandemic.

Post coronavirus crisis, 78 percent of Indian consumers said they will prefer to increase usage of digital payments going ahead.

Around 65 percent of consumers in the survey said they will increase the purchase of groceries and household supplies during the course of next 6-9 months.

The survey also revealed that 75 percent Indian consumers are highly optimistic, about recovery in the next 6 months, compared to 48 percent of consumers worldwide.

