Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Major plan to drive shrimp production up in country

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The marine products export development authority has planned to expand the aquatic quarantine facility here to increase shrimp production by 3.50 lakh metric tonnes per annum. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for expanding the facility for imported Pacific white shrimp was held today, an official press release said.

The expansion would see a rise in shrimp farm production and generate higher revenue from exports. Besides, it would help quarantine upto 1.23 lakh brooders per annum, it said. The Pacific white shrimp or king prawn is an exotic species widely in demand in the United States, Europe and other markets. Its broodstock is imported mainly from the US, the press release said.

After laying the foundation stone, secretary to department of animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, government of India, Tarun Shridhar said the ministry of agriculture has given funds to the quarantine facility as part of the 'Blue Revolution' to prioritise and promote aquaculture in the country.

"It (the facility) will also help farming in other states such as Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala", he said. He promised assistance to the marine products export development authority to achieve high growth in the production and export of seafood.

Stating that the quarantine facility had successfully quarantined more than 11 lakh of Pacific white shrimp broodstock so far, chairman of the authority A Jayathilak said the additional capacity would further strengthen the industry and boost shrimp exports.

The marine exports were expected to touch an all-time high of over USD 6 billions, with volumes reaching 1.27 million tonnes, he said. Initiatives like expanding the quarantine facility would be the key to achieving the target of USD 10 billions from exports by 2022, he added.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #export #shrimp #shrimp farm #The marine products export development authority

