Major overhaul: Unique question paper for each JEE, NEET candidate from next year?

Engineering and medical entrance examinations JEE and NEET-UG as well as UGC-NET are set to undergo major changes from next year. The competitive exams will now have separate question papers for each candidate and an option of multiple dates for appearing in the exams, reports The Times of India.

Earlier this month, Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) will now be conducted online and twice a year by the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency is planning to include technological tools like artificial intelligence, psychometric analysis and computer-based adaptive testing in the exams.

In talks with the publication, an NTA official said the question paper will now be designed in such a way that it remains tough for students dependent on rote learning and intensive coaching, and only way to qualify would be to go through the syllabus.

As per the official, unlike the previous arrangement of having a couple of question papers for a particular test, the software’s algorithm will pick up random questions to set a paper for each student.

Another decision, which can a big relief for candidates, is to allow them to choose the exam date. In case the date does not suit a candidate, he or she will be free to choose another date (from a given set). Also, in case a student is unhappy with the score, he or she can take the exam again after three months, states the report.

NTA further takes care of system security. “The tests will be 100 percent safe. The highest level of encryption will be used so that no one can hack into the system,” Vineet Joshi, director general of NTA, told TOI.

