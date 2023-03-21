 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Major metro airports to have capacity to handle 500 million passengers: Rajiv Bansal

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

With Jewar airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Navi Mumbai airport in Maharashtra -- both are expected to be opened by the end of next year -- the total passenger handling capacity at airports at major metros will be around 500 million in the coming years.

Airports at major metro cities are expected to have a total passenger handling capacity of 500 million in the coming years, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday.

"We have all ingredients in place... huge demand in domestic and international (sectors)," Bansal said as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.

He mentioned about the expansion and growth of airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

Airports at these metros will soon have a total passenger handling capacity of around 320 million in the near future, he noted.