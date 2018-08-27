Major Leetul Gogoi found guilty of fraternising Kashmiri local, Army to initiate disciplinary action

The Army’s Court of Inquiry has ordered to initiate a disciplinary action against Major Leetul Gogoi after he was found with a local Kashmiri woman at a Srinagar hotel earlier this year.

The Court of Inquiry (CoI) has held him accountable for fraternising locals in spite of instructions to the contrary as well as being away from the place of duty while in an operational area.

After the Corps Commander approves the findings of the CoI, the Army authorities would frame charges against him under relevant sections of the Army Act. Subsequently, the Army will decide whether to punish Major Gogoi or convene a court-martial to try him.

Gogoi was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a Srinagar hotel with a woman on May 23 this year. The officer had allegedly showed up with a woman and a man at Hotel Grand Mamta and had gotten into an argument followed by an altercation after the hotel staffers refused to let the woman in.

After questioning by the Srinagar police, the officer was handed over to his unit. A week later the Jammu and Kashmir police, in their report to a Srinagar court, had cited that “no case is made out against Gogoi and neither the hotelier nor the girl had filed any complaint.”

The CoI, which is headed by a Brigadier, had taken the testimonies of Major Gogoi and other army officers concerned besides checking the documents dealing with the case.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier said that Major Gogoi will be given an exemplary punishment in the case he was found guilty of “any offence” and “the punishment will set an example”.

Last year, Gogoi, belonging to 53 Rashtriya Rifles, had stoked a controversy after tying a civilian to a Jeep in order to use him as a shield against locals who were pelting stones at the army convoy during polls in Budgam. At that time, he was awarded by the Indian Army with the chief of Army Staff’s commendation card for his efforts in counter-insurgency operations.