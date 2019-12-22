App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped: Officials

There is no report of any casualties so far

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on December 22 night trapping many people inside, fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation.

There is no report of any casualties so far.

The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7.10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire.

Close

He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers.

"Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 22, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.